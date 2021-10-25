Diametric Capital LP Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,218,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,878 shares of company stock worth $64,213,735. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR opened at $74.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

