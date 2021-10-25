Diametric Capital LP Reduces Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.12% of MBIA worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in MBIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,043,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MBIA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after buying an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MBIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,620,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIA stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $824.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

