Diametric Capital LP Sells 36,457 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,457 shares during the quarter. IMAX comprises 1.3% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.14% of IMAX worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IMAX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 164,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 833,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 219,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,293,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

IMAX stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

