Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AAR by 1,385.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.75. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.