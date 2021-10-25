Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.450-$6.500 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $156.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.32. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

