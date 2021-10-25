Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $156.72. 1,087,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after acquiring an additional 125,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

