Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,480,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $373,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,167,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 39,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $156.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.