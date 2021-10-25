DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.30.

Shares of DOCN opened at $93.94 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,373,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

