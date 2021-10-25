Diligence Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 65% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diligence has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. Diligence has a market capitalization of $4,420.40 and approximately $52.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003821 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000152 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001333 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diligence Profile

Diligence (CRYPTO:IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Diligence Coin Trading

