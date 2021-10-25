Dimecoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $7,337.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001230 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00243912 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 109.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

