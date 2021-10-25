Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of RingCentral worth $26,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 119.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $299,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.10.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $248.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.00 and a 200 day moving average of $265.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.