Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 37,746 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $28,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after buying an additional 288,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,497,000 after buying an additional 117,295 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRT opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

