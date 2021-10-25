Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Tilly’s worth $26,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,523 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $4,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TLYS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

