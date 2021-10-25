Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.79 Million Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $27,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth approximately $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WPP by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WPP by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 54,444 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in WPP by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 44,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in WPP by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.8714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. WPP’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

WPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

