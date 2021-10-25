Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $25,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.98 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

