Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,600 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.10% of Park-Ohio worth $28,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKOH. B. Riley lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

PKOH stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.36. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

