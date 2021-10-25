Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 782.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 0.9% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,683 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,394,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Discovery by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.55. 94,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,150,459. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

