Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 140.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 444,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $56,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $69,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 93,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 120.9% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.29 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.