Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $938,991.60 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $466.18. 12,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,674. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $500.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 74.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
