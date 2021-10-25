Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $938,991.60 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $466.18. 12,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,674. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $500.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.07. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 74.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

