Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.560-$4.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.56-4.80 EPS.

Dorman Products stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.15. 2,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $113.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

