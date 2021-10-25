Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given a C$19.00 target price by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.94.

DIR.UN stock remained flat at $C$16.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.45 and a 12 month high of C$17.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.39.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

