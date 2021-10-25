Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 1,469,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,832. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

