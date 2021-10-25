Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.96

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.96 and last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 7720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

Several analysts recently commented on BROS shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,884,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

