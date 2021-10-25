DXdao Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $213,192.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, DXdao has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $601.59 or 0.00950513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $29.67 million and $213,192.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.67 or 0.00468739 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001502 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

