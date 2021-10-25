e-Gulden Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $149.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.00310316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,829 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,567 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

