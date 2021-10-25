Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.70.

EXP opened at $141.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.