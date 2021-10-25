Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.18. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands.

ESTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

The firm has a market cap of $819.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,850 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

