Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 239,553 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,666,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,553 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $29,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $2,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $18,291,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $43,404,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,193,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patria Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

NYSE PAX opened at $16.78 on Monday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $868.37 million and a P/E ratio of 32.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is presently 355.77%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

