Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,480,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,270,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,167,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 39,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR opened at $156.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

