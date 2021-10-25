Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,649 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.51.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $247.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

