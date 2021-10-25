Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 1,755 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 18.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 62.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Cummins stock opened at $240.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

