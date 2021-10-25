Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $11.59 Million in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,117,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $16,824,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $1,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $262,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $32,578,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $15,135,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $8.05 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

