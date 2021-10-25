Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $19.05 Million in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 243,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cerner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. CX Institutional grew its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.81 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.