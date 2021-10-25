Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,866,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 160,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,416,000 after buying an additional 442,246 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 807,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,187,000 after buying an additional 71,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC opened at $74.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

