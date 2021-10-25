Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 4.2%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,693 shares of company stock worth $1,185,239.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,195,000 after buying an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 127,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

