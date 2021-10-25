Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.02. 1,905,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average is $141.40. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.74.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,490 shares of company stock valued at $125,566,320. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

