Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) shares dropped 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 14,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 4,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

EKTAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.2337 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.