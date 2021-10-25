Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Elior Group stock remained flat at $$7.57 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Elior Group has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

