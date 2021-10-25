Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESRT stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,024 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.58% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $53,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

