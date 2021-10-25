Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.50

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.50 and last traded at $154.58, with a volume of 1682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

