Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EDV. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.15.

TSE:EDV opened at C$31.61 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$35.87. The company has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$925.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.24 million.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

