Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.03

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 106807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 309.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

