Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Energy Transfer worth $31,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after acquiring an additional 410,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

