Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.08

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.08 and last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 1108875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.55.

ERF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.95. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.4551648 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

