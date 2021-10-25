Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.08

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.08 and last traded at C$11.66, with a volume of 1108875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerplus from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.95.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.4551648 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

