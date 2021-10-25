EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.91% of EnerSys worth $80,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $76.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

