Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $39.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

ESMT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.99. 409,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,329. Engagesmart has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $38.83.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

