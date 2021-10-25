Enlightenment Research LLC Cuts Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Enlightenment Research LLC cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 94.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after acquiring an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 121.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.