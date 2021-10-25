Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $895.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.30. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. Analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

