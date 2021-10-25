Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $23.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

